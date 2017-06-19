DePaul offers 2019 four-star Francis Okoro, the top player in Illinois
DePaul has gone and offered the class of 2019's top player in the state of Illinois. That being Francis Okoro , a 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward hailing from Normal who currently attends Normal Community West High School.
