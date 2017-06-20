CLUB - Omicron Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International honored two students at its May 16 meeting. Shown are Janna Greanias, Personal Growth and Services Committee chairwoman; Rebekah Varland, recipient of the 2017 Personal Growth and Services grant-in-aid; Katie Varland, recipient of the 2017 Omicron Recruitment Grant; and Cindy Christensen, Professional Affairs chairwoman.

