CLUB - Omicron Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Sunday Jun 4

Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International honored two students at its May 16 meeting. Shown are Janna Greanias, Personal Growth and Services Committee chairwoman; Rebekah Varland, recipient of the 2017 Personal Growth and Services grant-in-aid; Katie Varland, recipient of the 2017 Omicron Recruitment Grant; and Cindy Christensen, Professional Affairs chairwoman.

