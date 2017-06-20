2017 ISU Bone Scholars offer advice while reflecting on elite achievement
Named after former Illinois State University president Robert G. Bone, the Bone Scholarship represents the highest undergraduate award given at ISU. Fourteen students were awarded the prestige scholarship, all averaging a minimum 3.95 GPA, while also being actively involved on campus and in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC