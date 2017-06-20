2017 ISU Bone Scholars offer advice w...

2017 ISU Bone Scholars offer advice while reflecting on elite achievement

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Named after former Illinois State University president Robert G. Bone, the Bone Scholarship represents the highest undergraduate award given at ISU. Fourteen students were awarded the prestige scholarship, all averaging a minimum 3.95 GPA, while also being actively involved on campus and in the community.

