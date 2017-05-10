Will Foreign Mischief In U.S. Elections Become 'The New Normal'?
Bitterly divided over the Russian meddling in 2016, leaders in Washington so far are not focused on deterring more interference in the next major elections. Washington has a big problem to solve: Can it stop cyber-mischief, trolls and disinformation from becoming as much a part of American elections as yard signs, straw hats and robocalls? National security officials warn that unless the United States takes strong steps to prevent or deter meddling, foreign nations - especially Russia - won't quit.
