Photos: NIU graduates about 3,000 in weekend ceremonies
Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. About 3,000 students earned diplomas this spring semester at Northern Illinois University, which were awarded during ceremonies this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|May 5
|ree
|40
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC