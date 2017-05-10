Normal mayor discovery recount to beg...

Normal mayor discovery recount to begin Tuesday

Monday May 8 Read more: The Daily Vidette

The recent mayoral race for the Town of Normal was a close call up until final results were announced, but one of the candidates is seeking a recount. Current Mayor Chris Koos leads by only 11 votes over Bloomington High School science teacher Marc Tiritilli.

