Newcomer, not Dold, to challenge Schneider in 10th District

Three bouts in the ring were enough for boxers Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, and they also will be enough for Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and former Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Dold, three time opponents in the 10th Congressional District. Highland Park Republican Jeremy Wynes is announcing his candidacy against Schneider, a Deerfield resident, in the moderate swing district, and Dold, who held the seat from 2011 to 2013 and again from 2015 until January, is bowing out.

