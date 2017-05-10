Newcomer, not Dold, to challenge Schneider in 10th District
Three bouts in the ring were enough for boxers Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, and they also will be enough for Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and former Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Dold, three time opponents in the 10th Congressional District. Highland Park Republican Jeremy Wynes is announcing his candidacy against Schneider, a Deerfield resident, in the moderate swing district, and Dold, who held the seat from 2011 to 2013 and again from 2015 until January, is bowing out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|May 5
|ree
|40
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC