Memorial planned for Illinois solider...

Memorial planned for Illinois solider killed in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A celebration of life will be held this weekend for a 22-year-old soldier from central Illinois who was killed in Afghanistan. The Pantagraph reports public visitation for Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar '17 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC