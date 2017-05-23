MCC names Sarah Sullivan as Outstanding Faculty Member
Sara Sullivan has been selected as McHenry County College's nominee for the Illinois Community College Trustees Associaton 2017 Outstanding Full-Time Faculty member award and MCC's Fill-Time Faculty of the Year for 2017. McHenry County College history instructor Sarah Sullivan strives to teach critical thinking, information literacy, verbal and communication skills and how to discern perspective through her history classes.
