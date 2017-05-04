ISU departments, individuals honored for civic engagement
Colleagues catch up at the Civic Engagement Celebration Tuesday night, where departments and individuals were honored for the civic involvement and and engagement. With a combination of knowledge, skills, values and motivation, people can work to make a difference in the civic life of their local and global communities.
