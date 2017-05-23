EXCHANGE: College tries to demolish w...

EXCHANGE: College tries to demolish walls with role-playing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: SFGate

In this April 27, 2017 photo, Heartland Community College students gather in a circle during "Boxes and Walls: The Oppression Experience" at the Astroth Community Education Center in Normal, Ill. The exercise was "about raising awareness of what some of their classmates may have gone through to get here," explained Shamelle Grabill, a tutoring services facilitator at Heartland who helped design the immigration part of the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) May 5 ree 40
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar '17 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC