Crime rate drops in Twin Cities

Crime rate drops in Twin Cities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Residents of Bloomington-Normal can continue to sleep safe at night, given that the crime rate in the Twin Cities has dropped 8 percent since last year. Residents of Bloomington-Normal can continue to sleep safe at night, given that the crime rate in the Twin Cities has dropped 8 percent since last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... May 29 MyPenIsDying 2
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) May '17 ree 40
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC