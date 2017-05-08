Cold case warms up after 16 years
Senior sociology major James Doughty began looking up information on a cold case involving a former ISU student this semester as part of an assignment. The front page cover of the Jan. 12, 1976 issue of The Vidette which includes the initial reports surrounding what happened to Carol Rofstad on Dec. 23, 1975.
