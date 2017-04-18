Walk Up Watterson explores health benefits of stairs

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Madison-Van Buren staff and ISU resident assistants will hold the second annual Walk Up Watterson event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Madison-Van Buren staff and ISU resident assistants will hold the second annual Walk Up Watterson event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.