StLJN Saturday Video Showcase: A Keyon Harrold sampler

This week, let's peruse some videos featuring trumpeter and St. Louis native Keyon Harrold , who now lives in NYC but is coming home to perform on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at Jazz at the Bistro . Harrold will be part of an ensemble including pianist Lawrence Fields and drummer Kimberly Thompson, two more former St. Louisans with burgeoning careers playing jazz, plus saxophonist Adam Larson, who grew up not far from here, just up I-55 in Normal, Illinois.

