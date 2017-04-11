Retired teacher to speak on 'Illinois...

Retired teacher to speak on 'Illinois Connection' to presidents

STERLING – Ronald H. Koehn, a retired social studies teacher at Fulton High School, will speak at the next Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society meeting at 2 p.m. April 23 in Ryberg Auditorium at CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre. Since it was admitted to the Union as the 21st state in 1818, Illinois has had a connection with four presidents, though none of them were lifelong residents.

