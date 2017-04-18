Reel Views: Variety is the spice of an industry and a community
Growing up I had many people tell me the adage, "get a job doing what you love and you'll never work a day in your life." Take filmmaker James Gray, for example, who recently stated in an interview with Vulture that he was "struggling financially."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC