Pentagon names Army Rangers killed fi...

Pentagon names Army Rangers killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Fox News

A 22-year-old soldier from Illinois and a 23-year-old soldier from Ohio were identified Friday as the U.S. Army Rangers who were killed this week fighting the Islamic State in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers and Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar '17 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC