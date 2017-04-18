Patricia Arquette to give keynote address at Illinois State
University officials say the events at the campus in Normal this week will include a professional development dinner and a conference on women in leadership. Arquette's talk is scheduled for Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC