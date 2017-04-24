Normal's numbers reflect student sentiment
Results of a recent Vidette survey of 322 Illinois State University students indicate that 85 percent of respondents feel "targeted by local police." The results echo long-standing assumptions that the Normal Police Department has an unnecessarily heavy presence around campus.
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
