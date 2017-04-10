Normal Theater to hold premiere of 'Black Book'
Vigilant Studios , an individual film studio created by Illinois State University alumni, will premiere its new original short horror film at the end of this month. The new film " Black Book " is about a newly engaged couple, Skylar and Elizabeth, who are trying to adapt to their recent move from a small town to a big city.
