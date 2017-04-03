Jazz this week: Laurence Hobgood, three young St. Louis jazz stars...

This week's calendar of live jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes a visit from a fine veteran pianist, a homecoming gig for three St. Louis natives who have earned international recognition, a dance production with live music paying tribute to the Harlem Renaissance, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, April 5 Pianist Laurence Hobgood and his trio will perform for the first of two nights at Jazz at the Bistro .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.