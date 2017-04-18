"Heat" Returns To Screens For One Nig...

"Heat" Returns To Screens For One Night Only

Friday Apr 21

The re-release will take place on Tuesday May 2nd and include a special Q&A with Mann that will be broadcast from the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be simulcast across the Drafthouse's network of theaters, but a few non-Alamo art house theaters have also been invited to the party and broadcast including Tampa Theater, Normal Illinois' Normal Theaters, Cinema Detroit, Boston's Brattle Theater and Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater.

