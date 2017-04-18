"Heat" Returns To Screens For One Night Only

The re-release will take place on Tuesday May 2nd and include a special Q&A with Mann that will be broadcast from the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be simulcast across the Drafthouse's network of theaters, but a few non-Alamo art house theaters have also been invited to the party and broadcast including Tampa Theater, Normal Illinois' Normal Theaters, Cinema Detroit, Boston's Brattle Theater and Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Horizons News.