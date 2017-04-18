Central Illinois star makes way back ...

Central Illinois star makes way back home to ISU

The Bloomington-Normal community will have a central Illinois star and Illinois State University alumna returning to her stomping grounds. Suzy Bogguss , Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner, will be appearing at The Castle Theater on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to make a reappearance to her home of central Illinois.

