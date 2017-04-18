Central Illinois star makes way back home to ISU
Peoria native and ISU alum Suzy Bogguss will be returning to Bloomington-Normal as part of her concert series being held at The Castle Theater Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Peoria native and ISU alum Suzy Bogguss will be returning to Bloomington-Normal as part of her concert series being held at The Castle Theater Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. The Bloomington-Normal community will have a central Illinois star and Illinois State University alumna returning to her stomping grounds. Suzy Bogguss , Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner, will be appearing at The Castle Theater on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to make a reappearance to her home of central Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC