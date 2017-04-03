A form of dementia but not Alzheimer's
Katrina Hellman, center, and sister-in-law Deanna Hellman-Baker of Tremont listen as Darren Hellman, 51, of Lincoln, discusses his frontotemporal degeneration, the second most common cause of early-onset dementia after Alzheimer's disease. The hands of Darren and Katrina Hellman of Lincoln show bands bringing awareness to frontotemporal degeneration, a rare disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC