Tiskilwa Historical Society will present 'Theo's Journey: Rwanda to America' on Monday
The determination and courage of a young man from Rwanda will be featured at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the community room of Tiskilwa's Museum on Main. The Tiskilwa Historical Society begins this year's series of 10 public programs by inviting Theo Nzaaranyimana to share the inspiring story of his escape from the 1990s genocide in Rwanda.
