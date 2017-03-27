Some Amtrak service to be curtailed d...

Some Amtrak service to be curtailed during track upgrades

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Daily Herald

Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph get done. The Pantagraph reports that the affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt starting April 3. Buses will replace them.

