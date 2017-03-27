Some Amtrak service to be curtailed during track upgrades
Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph get done. The Pantagraph reports that the affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt starting April 3. Buses will replace them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Wed
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC