SIUE senior tabbed national award winner in public health
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Megan Kaiser has been named Outstanding Undergraduate Major of the Year through the University's public health program. The award is co-sponsored by Eta Sigma Gamma , the national health education honorary society, and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. .
