Senator Daniel Biss to speak at Normal Public Library
State Senator Daniel Biss will speak on current issues surrounding the Illinois government and answer questions from the Bloomington-Normal community on Monday. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be hosted at the Normal Public Library in Community Room B. It is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC