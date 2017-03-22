Senator Biss takes on Governor Rauner, establishment Democrats
State Senator Daniel Biss spoke on current issues that affect the residents of Illinois and took questions from the audience. The event took place at Normal Public Library and was sponsored by Illinois State University's College Democrats.
