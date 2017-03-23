Ottawa native to be inducted into ISU...

Ottawa native to be inducted into ISU Hall of Fame

Carl Hulse, chief Washington correspondent of The New York Times and an Ottawa native, will be inducted into the Illinois State University College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, in Normal. According to a release, Hulse's selection was based "on outstanding performance or leadership in one's profession or community; notable statewide, national or international recognition; honors from associations or employers; outstanding service to Illinois State University; and/or evidence that one's work has proven beneficial to society."

