New restaurants to open at former Wild Berries site
Many students are hoping for a Chicago-style pizza restaurant to open in place of the former Wild Berries location. Up to four new restaurants will have the opportunity to set up shop in Normal in the coming months at the former Wild Berries restaurant.
