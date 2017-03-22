More
Dr. Richard Pearce is currently the Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Heartland Community College in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. Pearce stressed the importance of building relationships with area employers as a critical part of helping students succeed after graduation.
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb '17
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
