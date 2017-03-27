LGBTQ+ groups share importance of Int...

LGBTQ+ groups share importance of International Trans Day of Visibility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Vidette

International Transgender Day of Visibility is Friday, and is a worldwide holiday dedicated to celebrating the transgender community while also raising awareness for issues present in the lives of these individuals. "This is a day that is set aside to recognize the rights and visibility of the trans-community," Dave Bentlin, Board of Directors member for the Bloomington-Normal Prairie Pride Coalition, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Wed F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar 1 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Comically 14
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC