EXCHANGE: Route book project preserves circus history

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, Dallas Long, left, associate dean of Milner Library and Maureen Brunsdale, special collections librarian, look at a route book from Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, one of the items in the circus archive at the library in Normal, Ill. The route books were used to promote the circus as it went on tour across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.