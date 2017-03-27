Ex-Mexican president cites need to ad...

Ex-Mexican president cites need to address climate change

Friday Mar 24 Read more: White Lake Beacon

Felipe de JesAos CalderA3n Hinojosa, the former president of Mexico, answers questions from Illinois State University students after his presentation on global warming Thursday at Bone Student Center. CalderA3n presented a master class before speaking to students at Illinois Wesleyan University as part of the Adlai Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series.

