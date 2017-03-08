Comedians compete with 'Normal's Top Comic'
The Normal Theater will host 'Normal's Top Comic' this Monday, March 6. Comedians will perform and compete throughout the next few weeks for the title of the Top Comic. The Normal Theater will host 'Normal's Top Comic' this Monday, March 6. Comedians will perform and compete throughout the next few weeks for the title of the Top Comic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb 17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC