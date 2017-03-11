Area history, March 11, 2017

Area history, March 11, 2017

In 1917, it was announced that a 10-story steel, terra cotta and concrete construction hotel and dormitory would be erected at 602 E. John St., C, at a cost of about $500,0000. It was to be completed by Sept.

