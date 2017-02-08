Uptown's hidden gem: La Bamba's sushi
La Bamba is widely known for being a Mexican restaurant, but many are surprised to hear about their sushi menu. Many students at Illinois State University know the Mexican restaurant in Uptown Normal, La Bamba , as a popular place to get burritos and tacos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC