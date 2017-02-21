Town of Normal approves resurface project
The Town of Normal Council spent most of its Monday night meeting mulling over whether or not to approve a resurface project for Towanda Avenue. Members of the council spared no time in asking City Engineer Gene Brown what exactly the project would entail for the town and its residents, and they ultimately approved it.
