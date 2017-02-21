Town of Normal approves resurface pro...

Town of Normal approves resurface project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Daily Vidette

The Town of Normal Council spent most of its Monday night meeting mulling over whether or not to approve a resurface project for Towanda Avenue. Members of the council spared no time in asking City Engineer Gene Brown what exactly the project would entail for the town and its residents, and they ultimately approved it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Fri glitterati 1
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Feb 19 DaddyDon46 1
Local racism Feb 17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) Feb 8 Phart Seasonally 6
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC