Three Minute Thesis contest challenges students
The Graduate School at Illinois State University will hold the Three Minute Thesis Competition for master's and Ph.D. students to compete for cash prizes. The 3MT started at the University of Queensland in Australia and has spread to over 18 countries and 200 universities worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC