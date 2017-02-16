The Mitsubishi Eclipse is back ... as...

The Mitsubishi Eclipse is back ... as a crossover

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: AutoWeek

Mitsubishi Motor Corp . will resurrect the venerable Eclipse name in the new compact crossover it unveils at next month's Geneva motor show , hoping to marshal memories of the popular sporty coupe that helped build the brand's reputation for performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) Feb 8 Phart Seasonally 6
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC