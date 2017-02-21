Sensory stimuli calm residents with Alzheimer's
Rebecca Perkins, right, brings her mother, Catherine Whitaker, into the sensory room Jan. 19 in the Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community in Meadows, Ill. The room includes projected light effects, a musical water bed and a host of textured wall pieces and other features designed to help residents with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia hold onto reality.
