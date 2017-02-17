Record warmth expected to continue

Record warmth expected to continue

The National Weather Service confirmed new record highs on Friday, February 17 for Decatur , Lincoln and Springfield as well as Saturday, February 18 for Lincoln , Normal and Springfield . We're still waiting for confirmation for Sunday, February 19, however it looks like more records will be broken.

