Record warmth expected to continue
The National Weather Service confirmed new record highs on Friday, February 17 for Decatur , Lincoln and Springfield as well as Saturday, February 18 for Lincoln , Normal and Springfield . We're still waiting for confirmation for Sunday, February 19, however it looks like more records will be broken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
