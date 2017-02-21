Normal Humor brings laughs to Blo-No

A night of laughs is exactly what beats the Monday blues - The Normal Humor Comedy Hour is at the Normal Theater every other Monday at 8 p.m. The original host of The Normal Humor Comedy Hour was Luke Schneider, a recent graduate of Illinois State University, who has handed over the reins to Jay Avery. Avery has the unique advantage of stepping into the host position after being a participant in previous semesters.

