Muslim Student Association holds peace rally
Building on momentum from rallies held not only across Bloomington-Normal, but the world and speaking out against U.S. government and politics, Illinois State University's Muslim Student Association held a protest Wednesday. MSA members along with peers held a peaceful rally 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schroeder Plaza.
