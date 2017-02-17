Muslim Student Association holds peac...

Muslim Student Association holds peace rally

Building on momentum from rallies held not only across Bloomington-Normal, but the world and speaking out against U.S. government and politics, Illinois State University's Muslim Student Association held a protest Wednesday. MSA members along with peers held a peaceful rally 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schroeder Plaza.

