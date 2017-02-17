Linden Street bridge makes way for Constitution Trail

Bloomington City Council approved construction easements with the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District Feb. 13 as a first step in rehabilitating the Linden Street bridge. "The bridge will last at least 100 years, so what we did is we looked at the possibility of widening the bridge to accommodate the expansion of Constitution Trail in the future," Public Works Director Jim Karch said.

