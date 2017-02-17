Jane Lynch receives honorary degree f...

Jane Lynch receives honorary degree from Illinois State

In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, left, and Board of Trustees Chairman Rocky Donahue, place an academic hood on the shoulders of ISU alumnus Jane Lynch while presenting her with an honorary doctoral degree during the Founders Day Convocation at Bone Student Center in Normal, Ill. Lynch was honored for her work in movies, television and the stage.

