ISU ranked 10 in best college hometowns
Illinois State University's hometown was named one of the top 10 college towns in the United States, according to a new study from the American Institute for Economic Research . "ISU isn't just a place for education, it's a place to live, learn and grow," School of Communication academic adviser Julie Navickas said.
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local racism
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Objective observer
|4
