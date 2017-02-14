Inexpensive ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
It should not be expensive and hard for students to please their sweethearts this Valentine's Day. After all, isn't it supposed to be the thought that counts? Half the time, students have neither the money to take their partners out to an expensive dinner nor the energy to write a mushy love poem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC